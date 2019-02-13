What's the cheapest rental available in River North, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a River North rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
321 W. Illinois St.
Listed at $1,495/month, this studio apartment, located at 321 W. Illinois St., is 20.5 percent less than the $1,880/month median rent for a studio in River North.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
West Illinois and North Orleans streets
This studio apartment, situated at West Illinois and North Orleans streets, is listed for $1,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a deck and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
West Illinois Street
Here's a studio apartment at West Illinois Street, which, at 430 square feet, is going for $1,525/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for wooden cabinetry, ceramic bathroom tiling and a deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the full listing here.)
221 W. Hubbard St.
Listed at $1,692/month, this studio apartment is located at 221 W. Hubbard St.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a deck, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom cabinets and floating bathroom vanities. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(Here's the listing.)
303 W. Ohio St.
This studio apartment, situated at 303 W. Ohio St., is also listed for $1,692/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)