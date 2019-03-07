What's the cheapest rental available in Streeterville today?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,284, compared to a $1,520 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Streeterville, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
211 E. Delaware Place
Listed at $1,215/month, this studio apartment, located at 211 E. Delaware Place, is 34.0 percent less than the $1,840/month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.
The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
660 N. McClurg Court
This studio apartment, situated at 660 N. McClurg Court, is listed for $1,450/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a new kitchen and a large bedroom. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
East Ohio Street
Over on East Ohio Street, there's this 650-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,500/month.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, a deck, garden access, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(View the listing here.)
475 E. Erie St., #S201
Listed at $1,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 475 E. Erie St., #S201.
In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
