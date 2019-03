What's the cheapest rental available in Streeterville today?

211 E. Delaware Place

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're seeking a new apartment on a budget, especially in a high-demand neighborhood like Streeterville. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the area look like these days--and what might you get for your money?According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,284, compared to a $1,520 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Streeterville, via rental site Zumper , offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,215/month, this studio apartment, located at 211 E. Delaware Place, is 34.0 percent less than the $1,840/month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(See the complete listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at 660 N. McClurg Court, is listed for $1,450/month.Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a new kitchen and a large bedroom. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(See the listing here .)Over on East Ohio Street, there's this 650-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,500/month.The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, a deck, garden access, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(View the listing here .)Listed at $1,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 475 E. Erie St., #S201.In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)---