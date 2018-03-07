REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Gold Coast, right now?

1347 North Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Gold Coast look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Gold Coast via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1347 North Dearborn St., #208




Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1347 North Dearborn St., is 11 percent less than the $1,343 / month median rent for a studio in the Gold Coast.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

21 W Goethe St.




This apartment, situated at 21 W Goethe St., is listed for $1,249 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1344 North Dearborn St., #6b




Here's a studio condo at 1344 North Dearborn St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,250 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome

(See the full listing here.)

1300 North Astor St.




This studio apartment, situated at 1300 North Astor St., is listed for $1,335 / month.

In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

1313 N Ritchie Ct., #1006




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1313 N Ritchie Ct., which is going for $1,350 / month.

The building features a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry . In the bright unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the listing here.)

1504 N Dearborn St., #309




Over at 1504 N Dearborn St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,410 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, good natural lighting, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, generous closet space and ceiling fans. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

1435 N Dearborn St., #4A




Listed at $1,445 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1435 N Dearborn St.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a fireplace, ceiling fans, good cabinet space and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

60 E Scott St., #404




And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 60 E Scott St. It's being listed for $1,475 / month.

In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News