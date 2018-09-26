What's the cheapest rental available in the Loop, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a The Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1341 N. Dearborn St., #532
Listed at $1,345/month, this studio apartment, located at 1341 N. Dearborn St., #532, is 23.1 percent less than the $1,750/month median rent for a studio in the Loop.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space and. built-in storage features. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
188 W. Randolph St., #0711
This studio apartment, situated at 188 W. Randolph St., #0711, is listed for $1,565/month for its 510 square feet of space.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and a door person. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
215 W. Washington St., #1607
Here's a studio apartment at 215 W. Washington St., #1607, which, at 525 square feet, is going for $1,585/month.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and an elevator. In the apartment, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet.
431 S. Dearborn St., #307
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 431 S. Dearborn St., #307.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a small breakfast nook, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building features storage space, a door person, an elevator and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
235 W. Van Buren St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 235 W. Van Buren St., is listed for $1,625/month for its 692 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, assigned parking for a fee and a door person.
