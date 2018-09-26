REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Loop, right now?

188 W. Randolph St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Loop are hovering around $1,900, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a The Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1341 N. Dearborn St., #532




Listed at $1,345/month, this studio apartment, located at 1341 N. Dearborn St., #532, is 23.1 percent less than the $1,750/month median rent for a studio in the Loop.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space and. built-in storage features. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

188 W. Randolph St., #0711




This studio apartment, situated at 188 W. Randolph St., #0711, is listed for $1,565/month for its 510 square feet of space.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and a door person. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

215 W. Washington St., #1607




Here's a studio apartment at 215 W. Washington St., #1607, which, at 525 square feet, is going for $1,585/month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and an elevator. In the apartment, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet.

(See the full listing here.)

431 S. Dearborn St., #307




Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 431 S. Dearborn St., #307.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a small breakfast nook, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building features storage space, a door person, an elevator and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

235 W. Van Buren St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 235 W. Van Buren St., is listed for $1,625/month for its 692 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, assigned parking for a fee and a door person.

(See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Evanston: What will $1,400 get you?
What will $1,100 rent you in Chicago, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Chicago
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense calls more witnesses on day 3 of their case
3rd Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel
Deerfield man stabbed wife 15 times, held her hostage, court docs say
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Former Schaumburg HS teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 2001
McDonald's says most burgers now preservative-free
16-year-old killed after car 'cut in half' in Valparaiso crash
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
Show More
Girl with rare disorder in tears after being scolded at baseball game
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop, police say
Victor Ortiz arrested, boxer accused of rape in Oxnard, Calif.
NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power
More News