REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Magnificent Mile, right now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Magnificent Mile look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Magnificent Mile via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

780 North Michigan Ave., #26912




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 780 North Michigan Ave., is listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

210 E Chestnut St., #208



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 210 E Chestnut St. (at N Michigan Ave. & E Chestnut St.), which, at 896-square-feet, is going for $2,052 / month. The building offers a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge.

In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News