What's the cheapest rental available in the Park West, right now?

660 W. Wrightwood Ave., ##103J. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Park West are hovering around $1,595, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Park West rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2629 N. Hampden Court, #203






Here's a studio condo at 2629 N. Hampden Court, #203, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $950/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

660 W. Wrightwood Ave., ##103J






Next, there's this 500-square-foot apartment at 660 W. Wrightwood Ave., ##103J, listed at $995/month.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

West Diversey Parkway






Listed at $1,086/month, this 340-square-foot studio apartment is located at West Diversey Parkway.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment boasts central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)
