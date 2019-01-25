What's the cheapest rental available in the Park West, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Park West rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2629 N. Hampden Court, #203
Here's a studio condo at 2629 N. Hampden Court, #203, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $950/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
660 W. Wrightwood Ave., ##103J
Next, there's this 500-square-foot apartment at 660 W. Wrightwood Ave., ##103J, listed at $995/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the listing here.)
West Diversey Parkway
Listed at $1,086/month, this 340-square-foot studio apartment is located at West Diversey Parkway.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment boasts central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Here's the listing.)