REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in West Town, right now?

631 N. Paulina St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
West Town is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Town look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Town via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

631 N. Paulina St., #211




Listed at $1,065/month, this studio apartment, located at 631 N. Paulina St., is 31.5 percent less than the $1,555/month median rent for a studio in West Town.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, generous closet space, French doors and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1436 W. Erie St., #3B




This studio apartment, situated at 1436 W. Erie St., is listed for $1,300/month.

The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and bay windows. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

747 N. Noble St., #2R




Then there's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 747 N. Noble St. listed at $1,375/month.

In the apartment, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

2614 W. Superior St., #2




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2614 W. Superior St., which is going for $1,495/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, stainless steel appliances and a deck. The building offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1429 W. Superior St., ##2-A




Over at 1429 W. Superior St., there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston?
Inside Chicago's most expensive apartments
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Show More
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News