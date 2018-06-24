What's the cheapest rental available in West Town, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Town look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Town via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
631 N. Paulina St., #211
Listed at $1,065/month, this studio apartment, located at 631 N. Paulina St., is 31.5 percent less than the $1,555/month median rent for a studio in West Town.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, generous closet space, French doors and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
1436 W. Erie St., #3B
This studio apartment, situated at 1436 W. Erie St., is listed for $1,300/month.
The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and bay windows. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
747 N. Noble St., #2R
Then there's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 747 N. Noble St. listed at $1,375/month.
In the apartment, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry.
2614 W. Superior St., #2
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2614 W. Superior St., which is going for $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, stainless steel appliances and a deck. The building offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
1429 W. Superior St., ##2-A
Over at 1429 W. Superior St., there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,650/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
