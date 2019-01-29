REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Wicker Park, right now?

West Division Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Wicker Park are hovering around $2,000, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Wicker Park rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1214 N. Paulina St., #Unit 2F






Listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1214 N. Paulina St., #Unit 2F, is 27.5 percent less than the $2,000/month median rent for a one bedroom in Wicker Park.

The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1402 N. Ashland Ave.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1402 N. Ashland Ave., is listed for $1,550/month for its 900 square feet of space.

The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Feline companions are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

West Division Street






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West Division Street, which is going for $1,995/month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and a deck. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Chicago, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
Renting in Chicago: What will $2,300 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Park West, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
$1,000 price tag for rare Indonesian durian raises a stink
Ohio factory makes every Super Bowl football by hand
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes due to extreme cold
Stacey Abrams to give Democratic response of the State of the Union
Show More
All 3 aboard medical helicopter killed in crash in Ohio
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
What to know about Listeria
More News