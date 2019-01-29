What's the cheapest rental available in Wicker Park, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Wicker Park rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1214 N. Paulina St., #Unit 2F
Listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1214 N. Paulina St., #Unit 2F, is 27.5 percent less than the $2,000/month median rent for a one bedroom in Wicker Park.
The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1402 N. Ashland Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1402 N. Ashland Ave., is listed for $1,550/month for its 900 square feet of space.
The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Feline companions are welcome.
West Division Street
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West Division Street, which is going for $1,995/month.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and a deck. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
