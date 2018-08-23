What's the priciest residential rental available in Aurora?

We scoured local listings in Aurora via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most opulent listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
955 Butterfield Road
Right off the bat, notice this single-family home situated at 955 Butterfield Road in Big Woods-Marmion. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,778 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Aurora is about $1,740/month, this stately home is currently priced at $2,700/month. Why so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast island and walk-in closets. The home also features garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pets are not welcome in this high-end rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
4231 Pond Willow
Then, there's this townhouse located at 4231 Pond Willow. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This rental is currently listed at $2,544/month. What makes it so costly?
In the home, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, in-unit laundry, large windows and a walk-in closet. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted in this top-of-the-line home.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and has minimal transit options.
2804 Rosehall Lane
Take a look at this home situated at 2804 Rosehall Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This pad is currently going for $2,445/month.
The house features high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a small kitchen island, a walk-in closet, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. You can also expect to find garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this luxurious home.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and offers limited transit options.
