Wiener's Circle could be leaving Lincoln Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3618160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This Chicago hot dog stand is creating a buzz with its creative Pride slogan.

The Wiener's Circle hot dog stand could be leaving Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood after 36 years.The landlord has hired a broker to sell the property on Clark Street, along with an apartment building next door.The broker says there's a big demand for apartments in the affluent neighborhood.The co-owner wouldn't comment on a possible sale, but said "we look forward to continuing to serve the best char dog in the country."