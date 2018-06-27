REAL ESTATE

Wiener's Circle could be leaving Lincoln Park

The Wiener's Circle hot dog stand could be leaving Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood after 36 years. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Wiener's Circle hot dog stand could be leaving Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood after 36 years.

The landlord has hired a broker to sell the property on Clark Street, along with an apartment building next door.

This Chicago hot dog stand is creating a buzz with its creative Pride slogan.


The broker says there's a big demand for apartments in the affluent neighborhood.

The co-owner wouldn't comment on a possible sale, but said "we look forward to continuing to serve the best char dog in the country."
