Realistic-looking doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene in NY

QUEENS, N.Y. -- A realistic-looking baby doll was found in some tall grass in New York Tuesday morning, spurring a police investigation.A runner spotted what she thought was a baby around 8:15 a.m. in the grassy area in Queens.Police initially reported that a 3-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives descended on the park in droves as a crime scene tent was set up.Once the Medical Examiner arrived on the scene, authorities determined that it was indeed a doll and not a baby.Officials said the doll was wearing a diaper and had bruising suggestive of having once been a living infant. Still, residents who said they were shocked at the initial discovery were relieved to learn the truth."I just woke up early in the morning, and then I found out that there was a dead body," one neighbor said. "And then the next thing you know, hours later, they're saying that it's pretty real. And the next thing you know, it's fake doll...It's nonsense. Like, bringing out all these cops and just finding out it's a fake doll. And it's just insane. It's insane."It is not known who the doll belonged to or how it ended up there.The police are no longer investigating this incident.