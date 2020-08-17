Rogers Park rebuilds after EF-1 Tornado

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been a week since an EF-1 Tornado hit the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Days after the storm, community members came together and cleared most of the trees and debris from their streets, but there's still work to be done.
"Growing up in the midwest you'd never think that you'd see an EF-1 tornado come down in Rogers Park," said Mohammad Saqib. "It's not something that's really common but to actually experience it and see the aftermath of what happened is truly scary."
Saqib owns and manages AutoTecx Collision & Auto Repair in Rogers Park. Over the last week, he and his team have had several cars come in due to tornado damage.
"We've seen everything from small scratches to the whole roof being collapsed in. All sorts of damage from in between," Saqib said.
All of that damage takes days to repair and leaves some people in a bit of a crunch.
"A lot of people reduced their insurance coverage from being full coverage to liability so they can save their money since they weren't driving their car as much," Saqib said. "A lot of the insurance companies are really busy right now, trying to keep up with all the damage that's happening in the area. And for the most part, a lot of people are doing okay and are safe and that's the most important thing."
Over the past 10 years, the team at AutoTecx has helped keep its community moving forward and they'll do it one fixed bumper at a time.
