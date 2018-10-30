Reclaim 13 helps child sex trafficking victims dare to dream

Child sex trafficking is an issue that affects almost every community in the Chicago area. Reclaim 13 works with victims of sex trafficking and hosts the state's only safe house for minors.The charity is raising money at its 4th annual gala this weekend. ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler will be part of it.Dr. Cassandra Ma founded Reclaim 13. She and Amy Adler, another Reclaim 13 staffer, visited ABC7 Eyewitness News' State Street Studio to discuss the organization's work.