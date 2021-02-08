marijuana

WI governor looks to legalize recreational marijuana under budget plan

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

The idea will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana, The Journal Sentinel reported.

Evers said the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities.

Wisconsin is among a minority of states that have not legalized marijuana use in some form despite recent state polling showing more than half surveyed support it.

marijuana
