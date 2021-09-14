CTA

Red Line service disrupted after man fatally hit by train at Morse stop, CTA says

CHICAGO -- A person was struck and killed by a CTA train at the Morse station on the North Side.

A 25-year-old man was hit by the train around 8:10 a.m. at the station in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Red Line trains were halted between Wilson and Howard, according to the CTA. Purple and Yellow trains were temporarily suspended.



Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
