Red Line service disrupted after man fatally hit by train at Morse stop, CTA says

[Major Delays] Purple Line Express trains are running w/residual delays following an earlier medical emergency on the tracks at Morse (Red Line). Service is resuming. — cta (@cta) September 14, 2021

CHICAGO -- A person was struck and killed by a CTA train at the Morse station on the North Side.A 25-year-old man was hit by the train around 8:10 a.m. at the station in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Red Line trains were halted between Wilson and Howard, according to the CTA. Purple and Yellow trains were temporarily suspended.