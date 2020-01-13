1 in custody after man robbed on CTA Red Line train, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 24-year-old man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train in the Bronzeville neighborhood Sunday night.According to police, the robbery occurred in the 200 block of W. 47th Street at around 8:15 p.m.The victim told officers that two men approached him on the train and forcefully took his property.One of the offenders fled, but officers took another 20-year-old suspect into custody.No one was injured in the robbery, according to CPD.Police said charges are pending.Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.No other details are known at this time.