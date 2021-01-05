Red Line shooting: Bystander hit by stray gunfire in shootout at 68th Street station, police say

CHICAGO -- A 53-year-old man was wounded by stray gunfire Monday afternoon as two other people shot at each other inside a South Side CTA Red Line station.

The shootout happened about 3:20 p.m. in the mezzanine level of the 69th Street station, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The man was shot in his arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A fire department spokesman initially said he was listed in "extremely critical" condition.

No arrest has been made.

Trains were bypassing the 69th Street station for over two hours as police investigated the shooting. The CTA announced about 5:45 p.m. that service at the station was resuming.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
