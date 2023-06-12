A Chicago shooting left four people injured at the 95th Red Line station, the Chicago Fire Department said. The shooting caused CTA delays.

1 of 3 shot at CTA station boarded bus after attack, paid fare and took a seat, police say

CHICAGO -- One of the three people shot at a CTA station on the South Side over the weekend boarded a bus after the attack, paid his fare and took a seat, where a passenger noticed he was bleeding and alerted the driver, according to police.

The 18-year-old told the driver he had been shot in the arm, and he was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center, according to police.

The man was among four people injured in the afternoon attack in the vestibule of the CTA station at 95th Street in Roseland.

Chicago police said a 19-year-old man got into a fight with an offender on the sidewalk before running into the station's vestibule area. The offender followed him and fired shots.

Police said the 19-year-old was shot, along with the 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, who were inside the vestibule at the time.

The youngest victim was left with the most serious injuries after being shot in his shoulder, arm and lower back. Chicago fire officials said he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The second man was also taken to Christ Hospital in fair and good conditions, police said. The 16-year-old boy and the 18-year-old man were not part of the initial fight.

A 44-year-old woman was injured when she fell during the shooting, CFD said. She was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital.

One man who was waiting to catch a bus home said he saw the whole thing unfold from inside the bus terminal to outside the station.

"They winded up shooting inside, and then they winded up coming around here, shooting outside, literally," said Savion Lesser. "One of them had a ski mask, and they got into it, and they were arguing and all that, so I was finna walk off, and right when we was about to walk, off we heard shooting."

Lesser said the argument appeared to have involved three people.

"One upped the gun and the other one upped his gun and they started shooting," Lesser said.

CTA initially said Red Line service had been suspended between 95th and 87th due to police activity, but said service has since resumed.

"The whole 95th station is blocked off with tape and lines, so I can't even get through the station," said CTA rider Donovan Barnes.

CTA said the transit agency is cooperating with CPD's investigation.

"This kind of violence is completely unnecessary and should not happen anywhere on CTA property. We will be working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as it investigates this incident, including sharing any available security camera video," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)