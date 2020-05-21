Man stabbed after fight on Red Line platform in Uptown; 1 in custody: police

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed after a fight Thursday on a CTA Red Line train platform in Uptown on the North Side, police said.
According to police, around 3 a.m. a 29-year-old was on the platform at the Wilson Avenue stop, 1100 W. Wilson Ave., when he got into a "verbal altercation" with a 51-year-old man that turned physical, Chicago police said.
The older man pepper then pepper sprayed him multiple times, pulled out a knife and cut the 29-year-old on his left cheek, police said.
Responding officers took the 51-year-old into custody.
The younger man was taken to Weiss Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
