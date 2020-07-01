Man, 33, critical after being stabbed on Red Line train on Near North Side: police

CHICAGO -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Red Line train Wednesday morning on the Near North Side.

The man, 33, was stabbed about 1:20 a.m. after he got into a fight with another person on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man got off at the North/Clybourn station, where officers found him with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
