Society

Redding preschoolers raise $10,000 to help classmate battling brain cancer

By ABC7.com staff
REDDING, Calif. -- A group of Northern California kids aren't even in kindergarten yet and they're already learning to give back.

A group of preschoolers in Redding wanted to make a big difference by raising $10,000 to help a classmate battling brain cancer.

They collected cash by selling hot cocoa at a stand outside a Trader Joe's and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Starbucks employees and some parents also donated their time to help out.
