Quick Tip

How to get money back for canceled events during COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have tickets to a sporting event or concert that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, you may be eligible for a refund.

ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles recommends looking at terms and conditions on your ticket to see if you meet the eligibility requirements. Most places are being very reasonable during the crisis, and may be willing to issue a refund or credit if you call and ask, Knowles said.

If you're having any trouble at all, report the issue to your credit card to dispute the charge. You can also report issues to your state's attorney general's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoconcertrefundquick tipcoronaviruseventsi teamcredit cards
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Do you have unclaimed property?
How to spot work-from-home job scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News