Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 Illinois locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Regal Cinemas is suspending all operations in the U.S. later this week, impacting nine locations in Illinois.It's the second largest movie theater chain in the country and it's closing all of its locations because of the pandemic- this just months after they re-opened.The company says they plan to close more than 500 Regal in the U.S, on Thursday and hundreds more will close in the UK. That means thousand of people will lose their jobs.Nine Regal Cinemas in Illinois will be impacted:Regal Bolingbrook,Regal City North 4DX & IMAX in ChicagoRegal Lake ZurichRegal Moline,Regal Webster Place in Chicago,Regal Cantera & RPX in WarrenvilleRegal Crystal Lake Showplace,Regal Lincolnshire & IMAXRegal Round Lake BeachThe decision comes as several big-budget movies postpone release dates to theaters, including the latest James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," which has been delayed twice.Regal, and the Cineworld Corporation, is the second-largest movie-theater operator globally and across the country.With so many people still reluctant to head to theaters during this pandemic and different reopening guidelines in different states, several announced historic levels of financial strain this year.Major theater chains have been screening independent films and older movies to try and keep their doors open.Some Hollywood studios have even experimented with online release, so people can watch at home, instead of straight to the theaters.