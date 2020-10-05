Arts & Entertainment

Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 Illinois locations

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Regal Cinemas is suspending all operations in the U.S. later this week, impacting nine locations in Illinois.

It's the second largest movie theater chain in the country and it's closing all of its locations because of the pandemic- this just months after they re-opened.

The company says they plan to close more than 500 Regal in the U.S, on Thursday and hundreds more will close in the UK. That means thousand of people will lose their jobs.

Nine Regal Cinemas in Illinois will be impacted:

Regal Bolingbrook,
Regal City North 4DX & IMAX in Chicago
Regal Lake Zurich
Regal Moline,

Regal Webster Place in Chicago,
Regal Cantera & RPX in Warrenville
Regal Crystal Lake Showplace,
Regal Lincolnshire & IMAX
Regal Round Lake Beach

The decision comes as several big-budget movies postpone release dates to theaters, including the latest James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," which has been delayed twice.

Regal, and the Cineworld Corporation, is the second-largest movie-theater operator globally and across the country.

With so many people still reluctant to head to theaters during this pandemic and different reopening guidelines in different states, several announced historic levels of financial strain this year.

Major theater chains have been screening independent films and older movies to try and keep their doors open.

Some Hollywood studios have even experimented with online release, so people can watch at home, instead of straight to the theaters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentillinoisbolingbrookcrystal lakechicagolake zurichwarrenvilleround lake beachlincolnshirelincoln parkbusinessmovie theatermovie newscoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Person fatally shot on Edens expressway on NW Side; NB lanes reopen
Family continues to search for gunman 1 year after nurse gunned down in Little Village drive-by
34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend shootings
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Firefighters demonstrate importance of sprinklers during fires
'Ñ Beat' special highlights Chicago's Latino community
Show More
Relief program provides up to $10K to performance venues
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
Chicago Weather: Frosty start Monday and sunny
Tips for how to buy a car online without getting scammed
'Let us play': IHSA athletes, parents bring pleas to Gov. Pritzker's door
More TOP STORIES News