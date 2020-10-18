vote 2020

Sunday is the last day to register to vote online

Cook County Jail detainees begin early voting; Sheriff Tom Dart calls effort 'significant' during 2020 election
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is the last day you can register online, to vote, in Illinois.

The online voter registration application closes at 11:50 p.m. Sunday according to the State Board of Elections.

The registration deadline comes just as early voting expands in both Cook and DuPage Counties.

Sheriff Tom Dart calls effort 'significant' during 2020 election



Early voting expands to over 50 locations throughout Cook County Monday.

DuPage, Kane, Will, McHenry, Lake and Kendall Counties will also expand early voting Monday.

The Chicago Board of Elections reported that more than 500,000 mail in ballots have already been requested. Officials said that is more than four times the city's previous mail in application record.

According to the Illinois Board of Elections all mail in ballot requests "must be received by the election authority by October 29."

Mildred Madison is staying with family in the Chicago suburbs but she did not received her ballot, so she asked her son to drive her to Detroit this week so she could vote.



The State Board of Elections wanted there may be delays in accessing its website because of the unprecedented number of requests.
