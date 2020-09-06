Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church celebrates final Mass after 101 years in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After 101 years in the South Shore neighborhood, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church celebrated its final Mass Sunday.
The closure is part of a restructuring plan announced earlier this year by the Archdiocese of Chicago.
People who have long had ties to the parish attended the morning service. Among them was a man who said his grandparents were founding members.
"It's going to be, you know, very bittersweet. It's a gorgeous church, we have many fond memories," parishioner Chris Chouinard said.
"We're the light for people in this community when they need help. A lot of our homeless people come in here during our services," parishioner Valencia Rias-Winstead said.
Our Lady of Peace will merge with parishes of St. Bride, Our Lady Gate of Heaven and St. Philip Neri.
