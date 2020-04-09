ABC 7 Chicago brings '7 Cries From Chicago: A Good Friday Worship Experience' to Chicago viewers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 CHICAGO will bring a special presentation, 7 CRIES FROM CHICAGO: A GOOD FRIDAY WORSHIP EXPERIENCE to Chicago area viewers on Friday, April 10 from 6-8 PM on the station's 7.2 Channel. It will also be streamed LIVE on abc7chicago.com. ABC 7's 7.2 Channel can be found on Comcast Ch 217 & 1178, RCN Ch 618, WOW Ch 219, Mediacom Ch 723, Charter Ch 608.In past years, several South Side churches held Good Friday services for their congregations centered on the last seven phrases Christ uttered from the cross. At a time when people are unable to gather to celebrate Easter traditions, Dr. Otis Moss III, Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ, had the vision to collaborate with ministers from seven South Side churches to present a unified Good Friday worship experience. During this special two-hour service, these spiritual leaders will each take one of the compelling phrases from the cross and reflect on their meaning and relevance in today's world.John Idler, President & General Manager ABC 7 Chicago said, "We welcome the opportunity to bring this inspirational Good Friday service to those who are now unable to celebrate their religious traditions as they have in the past."According to Reginald Sharpe, Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, and one of the pastors participating in the Good Friday worship experience, "We can't fully understand the joy of Easter Sunday if we don't embrace Good Friday pain. We're inviting people in our city and our country to stand with us as we find Easter hope in the midst of despair."7 CRIES FROM CHICAGO: A GOOD FRIDAY WORSHIP EXPERIENCE will feature inspirational words from: Dr. James Meeks, Salem Baptist Church; Dr. Otis Moss III, Trinity United Church of Christ; Father Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Catholic Church; Rev. Dr. Janette C. Wilson, Fernwood United Methodist Church; Pastor Craig Robinson, St. James AME Church; Dr. Shakira Sanchez-Collins, St. James AME Church; Dr. Charlie Dates, Progressive Baptist Church and Pastor Reginald Sharpe, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.