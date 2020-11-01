church

Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral this weekend. Watch Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago.

Mass will air on TV, at abc7chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago app.

The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Masses have since resumed, but at a limited capacity.

New "Be Safe. Places of Worship" guidelines allow a maximum of 50 people per room or 25% of the room capacity at Chicago houses of worship, as long as required social distancing can be maintained, according to a release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

Houses of worship will also be required to provide sanitation stations, frequently disinfect facilities and ensure people wear facial coverings, according to the release.

The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that the elderly or those with underlying health conditions continue to practice their faith from home.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, vicar general of the Chicago Archdiocese.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying in faith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoriver northoutbreakcoronaviruscatholic churchcoronavirus chicagochurchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchicago archdiocesecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Archdiocese of Chicago works to break cycle of domestic violence
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston gathering turns violent overnight
IL reports 7,899 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
27 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Youth orchestra creates safe space to play during pandemic
Halloween 2020 brings about safe makeshift solutions for holiday fun
Show More
Student protest calls for UChicago to defund its campus police
These fully loaded cookies are bursting with flavor
Chicagoans turn out for final weekend of early voting
Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Sunday morning
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
More TOP STORIES News