church

Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral this weekend. Watch Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago.

Mass will air on TV, at abc7chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago app.

The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Masses have since resumed, but at a limited capacity.

New "Be Safe. Places of Worship" guidelines allow a maximum of 50 people per room or 25% of the room capacity at Chicago houses of worship, as long as required social distancing can be maintained, according to a release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

Houses of worship will also be required to provide sanitation stations, frequently disinfect facilities and ensure people wear facial coverings, according to the release.

The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that the elderly or those with underlying health conditions continue to practice their faith from home.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, vicar general of the Chicago Archdiocese.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying in faith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoriver northoutbreakcoronaviruscatholic churchcoronavirus chicagochurchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchicago archdiocesecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
In Christmas Mass homily, Cardinal Cupich addresses toll of COVID-19 pandemic
Churches find new ways to hold Christmas services amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect posted slurred, rambling social media videos before fatal rampage
IL lawmakers discussed new controversial criminal justice reform bill
Man shot in Lincoln Park
Majority of Americans say Trump should be removed from office: POLL
Woman shot by police during gunfire exchange
Bears LB Smith, WR Mooney questionable for playoff vs Saints
CPD warns of recent vehicular hijackings, robberies across city
Show More
IL reports 6,717 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths
No big winner in Powerball drawing; jackpot grows to $550 million
'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cooler Sunday
More TOP STORIES News