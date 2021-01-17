church

Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral this weekend. Watch Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago.

Mass will air on TV, at abc7chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago app.

The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Masses have since resumed, but at a limited capacity.

New "Be Safe. Places of Worship" guidelines allow a maximum of 50 people per room or 25% of the room capacity at Chicago houses of worship, as long as required social distancing can be maintained, according to a release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

Houses of worship will also be required to provide sanitation stations, frequently disinfect facilities and ensure people wear facial coverings, according to the release.

The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that the elderly or those with underlying health conditions continue to practice their faith from home.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, vicar general of the Chicago Archdiocese.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying in faith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoriver northoutbreakcoronaviruscatholic churchcoronavirus chicagochurchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchicago archdiocesecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH
FBI warns houses of worship among possible targets leading up to Inauguration Day
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
In Christmas Mass homily, Cardinal Cupich addresses toll of COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 5 becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations, allowing indoor dining
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
15-year-old girl among 10 shot over weekend
Woman shot during carjacking Aurora Wendy's
Man crushed to death while moving file cabinet
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Show More
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies sexual assault lawsuit accusations
68% of Americans say Trump should not issue self-pardon: POLL
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Saving the High Ridge YMCA
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Sunday
More TOP STORIES News