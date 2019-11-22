Religion & Spirituality

Cardinal Blase Cupich honored for work fighting anti-Semitism, hate speech

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church in Chicago is being honored by two Jewish organizations Thursday.

AJC Chicago and North Shore Congregation Israel are presenting Cardinal Blase Cupich with the Lawrence M. Adelman Award.

Cupich is being recognized for his work with Jewish partners to address and fight anti-Semitism and all forms of speech that incite hate.

The event is being held at North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe.
