Catholic schools, parishes could face closure in archdiocese's reorganization plan

Catholic parishes and schools will learn on Wednesday whether they will be closed.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Plans to close or consolidate some schools and churches in the Archdiocese of Chicago have some communities on edge.

Officials are expected to announce on Wednesday the eight parishes that will be impacted.

The changes, scheduled to go in effect with the 2019-20 school year, affect several parishes in at least two near South Side neighborhoods and come after months of discussions.

The parishes in or near the city's Bridgeport and Chinatown neighborhoods are:

- All-Saints St. Anthony
- St. Barbara
- St. Gabriel

- St. Jerome Croatian
- Santa Lucia-Santa Maria
- St. Mary of Perpetual Help
- Nativity of Our Lord
- St. Therese Chinese Catholic

The elementary schools serving Pre-K through eighth grades are at St. Barbara, St. Jerome, Santa Lucia-Santa Maria and St. Therese. Bridgeport Catholic Academy is on the list as well.

The parishes and schools would close or be absorbed into other parishes.

"They gave us some input. They have already decided what they're going to do," said Arlene Whitehouse, a parishioner at St. Barbara's.

The proposed closings and consolidations are part of Cardinal Blase Cupich's "Renew My Church" initiative which looks to cut costs and address a shortage of priests.

Cupich did not comment about the issue on Tuesday, however Anne Maselli, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, wrote in a statement that "while difficult decisions will be made, we believed these changes are necessary to achieve the goal of having a vibrant, life-giving faith community accessible to all Catholics in the Bridgeport area."
