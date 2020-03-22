Religion & Spirituality

Chicago Catholic parishes to ring church bells to unite residents amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English on the archdiocese's YouTube channel.

The masses are being broadcast in English, Spanish and Polish as of March 21.

Chicago churches also hope to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.



The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, Vicar General of the Chicago Archdiocese.

Weddings and funerals will still go on as scheduled as long as there are fewer than 250 people present.

"It's essential to who we are as Catholics, but we're also making those decisions so that we're cooperating with the good of people's health and well-being," said Hicks.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying and gathering in faith.
