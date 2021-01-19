presidential inauguration

Chicago African American faith leaders head to DC for inauguration prayer

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small group of African American ministers from Chicago are headed to D.C. for Joe Biden's inauguration.

Attending the inauguration in person is discouraged, but the delegation plans to be there in advance.

"We need to have voices of clergy courageously standing forth, more now than ever, and it just did not cross our minds to cancel this event," said Rev. Marshall Hatch, New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

RELATED: South Shore Drill Team performs virtually for Biden inauguration

Pastor Hatch was at his West Side church Monday for service on Martin Luther King Day. He will be in D.C. by tomorrow.

"It is very important to have voices calling for health reconciliation, national unity and to wish the new administration well," he said.

The group will have a press conference and prayer in front of the National Cathedral, for what they are calling Saving the Soul of America.

"We wanted to bring a delegation of pastors, then we are connecting virtually in multiple cities," said Rev. Ira Acree, Greater St. John Bible Church.

Rev. Acress arrived in Washington Monday. He and other organizers hope this will bring in other faith leaders to be part of healing the nation from both the events in recent days and historic racial divides. It's about extending an olive branch and beginning the process of racial reconciliation, he said.

The organizers kept the delegation small due to the pandemic, but aim to touch hearts and minds across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoaustinwest garfield parkpresidential inaugurationchurchjoe bidenafrican americansu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
South Shore Drill Team performs virtually for Biden inauguration
Security on high alert in DC days before inauguration
68% of Americans say Trump shouldn't issue self-pardon: POLL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago, suburban counties move to Tier 2 COVID mitigations
5 carjackings in Wicker Park over weekend: police
Nooses found at York HS football field in Elmhurst: police
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
Man with hatchet robs suburban Walgreens
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
Ice Castles to open in Wisconsin Friday
Show More
8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
New generation of Black Lives Matter activists pick up Dr. King's mission
Father, son veterans get COVID-19 vaccine at Hines VA Hospital
Baby monkey is 1st birth of its species at Philadelphia Zoo
Anjanette Young rally calls for Chicago police reforms
More TOP STORIES News