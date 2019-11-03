Chicago priest, Father William McFarlane, reinstated after allegations of sexual abuse determined 'unfounded'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago priest who was accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 20 years ago was reinstated to the Church last week and will be given a new assignment soon.Earlier this year, Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote a letter to parishioners saying Father William McFarlane was asked to step away from active ministry after allegations came forward that he sexually abused a child in 1997.Cupich said it was protocol to have a priest step away from duties while an investigation was conducted.McFarlane served at Nativity of Our Lord and St. Gabriel parish in Bridgeport.In a new letter to parishioner, Cupich wrote that both civil and archdiocese officials investigated the allegations and determined they were unfounded.Cupich reinstated McFarlane to the Church last week.As the archbishop of Chicago, Cupichs aid he will announce McFarlane's new assignment Sunday."As Father McFarlane takes up a new assignment, which we anticipate announcing shortly, I ask you to keep him in your prayers, aware of the many ways he has contributed to the lives of those he has served," Cupich said.You can see the letter send out by Cardinal Cupich below.