Chicago priest reinstated after allegations of sexual abuse determined 'unfounded'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago priest accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 20 years ago will be reinstated.Father William McFarlane served at Nativity of Our Lord and St. Gabriel parish in Bridgeport.In a letter to parishioners, Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote that both civil and archdiocese officials investigated the allegations and determined they were unfounded.Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, said he will soon announce McFarlane's new assignment."As Father McFarlane takes up a new assignment, which we anticipate announcing shortly, I ask you to keep him in your prayers, aware of the many ways he has contributed to the lives of those he has served," Cupich said.