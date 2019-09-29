Florida church plans to buy former strip club, turn it into house of worship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A church in Florida plans to buy a former strip club and transform it into the congregation's new home.
"We're so excited," said Rev. Josh Mauney, lead pastor of NewSound Church in suburban West Palm Beach.
For Mauney, his prayers and the prayers of the people in his church have been answered.
"I believe that God is opening up some doors that a 20-month old church can't open by themselves," the pastor said.
NewSound Church holds services every Sunday at Wellington High School and has about 1,000 members, WPEC-TV reported.
They're buying Double Dee's Ranch and turning the former bar and strip club into a church with seating for up to 700 people.
"I don't mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper," Mauney said.
The pastor, who's an Air Force veteran, husband and father of four, believes that the church can "bring hope and healing to any location."
Mauney called it a miracle that the church could find a building like Double Dee's Ranch.
He said they really need the space because each week they have to take trailers full of lights and sound equipment, set it up for church in the high school and then remove it all.
"The people that call NewSound Church home are overwhelmingly excited about the idea to take a space like this and see God do something amazing in it," he said.
Mauney said a deal has been reached, so all that's left is signing the paperwork.
He declined to disclose how much the church is paying for the property.
Mauney said they'll need to renovate the space, but he hopes the church can begin holding services by early next year.
