Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe to draw thousands to Des Plaines shrine

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Tens of thousands of Catholic followers will gather at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Wednesday.Starting at 6 p.m. and continuing for 24 hours, there will be several Masses for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.All Masses with the exception of the one at midnight will be celebrated in the new St. Joseph Chapel, with the midnight Mass taking place at the outdoor plaza.The Shrine at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines is the largest outside of the church and basilica in Mexico City where Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared in 1531.