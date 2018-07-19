Field Museum stops selling doll depicting Hindu god

The Field Museum in Chicago has stopped gift shop sales of a doll depicting the Hindu god Lord Shiva after a Hindu group called those sales inappropriate.Universal Society of Hinduism president Rajan Zed said Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction, should be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not used as a toy.Museum spokeswoman Jaclyn Johnston told The Chicago Tribune that it works to ensure all religions are respectfully represented and removed the $22, 11 inch-tall plush doll from its shop.Brooklyn-based company Unemployed Philosophers Guild makes the doll as part of its "Little Thinkers" series that includes dolls of Albert Einstein and Socrates. Company co-owner Stephan Shaw said his wife is Hindu and that Hindu deities are depicted on many items in India."The Unemployed Philosophers Guild (UPG) means no disrespect to the Hindu faith by producing these dolls," Shaw said in a statement to ABC7 Eyewitness News. "UPG produced these dolls out of respect and celebration, and meant only to include the wonderful religion in its representation."Shaw criticized Zed's protest, saying he "does not speak for most Hindus.""Rajan Zed and his group bring shame on a tolerant and beautiful religion," Shaw said. "Many, many Hindu's (sic) love our dolls and are grateful that we've included Ganesh and Shiva in a pantheon of dolls that includes Jesus, Moses, Gandhi, and also Einstein, Frederick Douglas and Frida Kahlo to name a few."Shaw said he and his organization understand that institutions like the Field Museum try to avoid controversy, but that he was disappointed "that they increasingly cave to any and all protest, whether or not it has merit."