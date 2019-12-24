Thousands visit one of world's largest baby Jesus statues to celebrate Christmas in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Thousands of Mexicans have paid a visit to one of the world's largest baby Jesus figures to celebrate the birth of Christ.For the last five years, the Iztapalapa municipality in Mexico City had displayed the world's largest baby Jesus, only to be outdone by a model made in Zacatecas state last year.With 1.8 million inhabitants, Iztapalapa municipality in Mexico City is already the place of one of the world's largest Easter reenactments.The figure was sculpted by special effects artist David Gomez Resendiz.Everyone in the Gomez family participated in the project and is aiming to create an entire nativity scene for next year.