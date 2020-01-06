Religion & Spirituality

Holy Name Cathedral holds multicultural mass for National Migration Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special multicultural mass at Holy Name Cathedral helped kick off observances of National Migration Week.

Both the week and the service Sunday in River North celebrate Chicago's diverse Catholic community.

The theme of this year is "promoting a church and a world for all," drawing attention to the truth that every family has a migration story.

Rev. Mark Bartosic, auxiliary bishop of Chicago, presided over the multicultural mass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityriver northreligionmulticulturalcatholic churchculture
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant beaten to death in Chicago Lawn: autopsy
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
Recreational marijuana supply low at some Chicago dispensaries
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Show More
Man killed, woman injured in Maywood house fire: officials
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
'Hamilton' ends Chicago run after over 3 years
Security guard who fatally shot man at NW Side restaurant won't face charges: CPD
2 teen girls charged in Red Line robbery, beating of pregnant woman: police
More TOP STORIES News