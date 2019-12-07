Religion & Spirituality

Horseback riders make pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 100 horseback riders made their way to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Saturday in Des Plaines.

This is the Archdioceses of Chicago's Eighth Annual Horseback and Annual Trailer Pilgrimage in honor of the Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Americas.

The riders are members of the Club Los Vaqueros Unidos or United Cowboys Club.

They started their nearly four-hour ride at the Forest Preserve, Dam No. 1 in Northbrook.

Their cavalcade concludes with a special blessing at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Her annual feast is celebrated by Catholics around the world every December 12.

The horseback pilgrimage is the unofficial start of festivities at the shrine which concludes with 24 hours of masses Thursday.
