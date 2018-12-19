I-TEAM

Illinois sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests

The I-Team questioned Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, in August concerning the ongoing Church sex abuse crisis.

By Chuck Goudie, Barb Markoff and Ross Weidner
A stunning new report on sexual abuse by priests in Illinois has determined that Catholic Church officials knowingly withheld from the public the names of at least 500 clergymen accused of misconduct.

Preliminary findings of an ongoing investigation by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan released Wednesday are the most scathing assessment yet of how the state's six Roman Catholic dioceses have handled sexual abuse allegations against priests and other clergy.

Madigan's highly critical report states that the Church has "failed in its moral obligation to provide survivors, parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois." The attorney general's statement comes even as Catholic Church officials have touted their renewed transparency and freshly updated lists of priests credibly accused of sexual misconduct.

Madigan's harsh assessment of their transparency paints a far different picture of Church openness and suggests that the public was not informed of hundreds of potentially dangerous predators.

The state investigation began in August following the release of a Pennsylvania grand jury report describing the scope of clergy child sexual abuse in that state. Some of the Pennsylvania clergymen implicated there had connections to Illinois dioceses.

According to a statement Wednesday afternoon by Madigan, "the findings also provide a critical document for discussion as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops plan to meet for a week-long retreat in Mundelein in January."

The ABC7 I-Team is seeking comment from the Archdiocese of Chicago and the other Catholic dioceses in Illinois. There has been no immediate response from any of them.

Click here for a copy of Madigan's status report.

Published lists of credibly accused priests and clergy can be found here: Archdiocese of Chicago, the Diocese of Belleville, the Diocese of Joliet, the Diocese of Peoria, the Diocese of Rockford and the Diocese of Springfield.
