WINDY CITY LIVE

Influential leader 'Pastor Choco' talks about new book 'Move into More'

EMBED </>More Videos

Wilfredo De Jesús, also known as "Pastor Choco," is the senior pastor at New Life Covenant Church in Chicago. (WLS)

Wilfredo De Jesús, also known as "Pastor Choco," is the senior pastor for one of the fastest growing churches in Chicago, New Life Covenant Church.

He also is an author and joined WCL on Monday to talk about his latest book, "Move into More, The Limitless Surprises of a Faithful God."

For More on Pastor Choco's latest book "Move into More": http://moveintomorebook.com/

For more on New Life Covenant: http://mynewlife.org/

For more on Pastor Choco: http://pastorchoco.com/home/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionWindy City LIVEchurchbooks
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pope on sex abuse: 'We showed no care for the little ones'
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Cardinal Cupich on helping migrant families, supporting anti-violence marches
Cardinal Blase Cupich on Pope Francis' anti-death penalty statement
Chicago priests visit migrants living at long-term shelter in Texas
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News