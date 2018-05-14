Influential leader 'Pastor Choco' talks about new book 'Move into More'

Wilfredo De Jesús, also known as "Pastor Choco," is the senior pastor for one of the fastest growing churches in Chicago, New Life Covenant Church.
He also is an author and joined WCL on Monday to talk about his latest book, "Move into More, The Limitless Surprises of a Faithful God."
For More on Pastor Choco's latest book "Move into More": http://moveintomorebook.com/
For more on New Life Covenant: http://mynewlife.org/
For more on Pastor Choco: http://pastorchoco.com/home/
Related Topics:
religionWindy City LIVEchurchbooks
religionWindy City LIVEchurchbooks