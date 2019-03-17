Interfaith vigil for New Zealand mosque shooting victims held in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- An interfaith service in honor of the victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting was held Saturday night in Morton Grove.Hundreds of people packed inside the Muslim Community Center to stand up against hate after 50 people were killed in Christchurch."I think it is important to show solidarity and show that this isn't something that most people of support," said attendee Matt Mackellar."I am really so touched that everybody came here and is showing support and solidarity," said attendee Sameena Mustafa.The mass shooting was a call to action for many people."It's alarming and jarring because it seems like there is this worldwide trend," said attendee Beth Ornstein.Vigil organizers said that combating hate requires people to talk to each other."We tried being in our silos. We tried being in our houses of worship and just doing our own thing and that doesn't work very well," said Dilnaz Waraich, of the Muslim Community Center."Reach out to Muslims, reach out to other friends of different color and get to know them," said Khadija Ahmed, of the Muslim Community Center.The Muslim Community Center wants to continue the dialogue and invited everyone back to keep it going.