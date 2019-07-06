chicago proud

Muralist rebuilds vandalized altar for Our Lady of Gaudalupe in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A muralist from the Little Village neighborhood has rebuilt a vandalized altar for Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Neighbors said a man destroyed the long-time shrine to the Virgin Mary located near 24th and Albany on the southwest side in April, breaking multiple candles and relics. The altar sits on the site of a demolished church.

Miguel Barron, 24, said he was able to save hundreds of dollars to buy new flowers and candles. He gathered more than 100 candles and about 200 flowers that he said will never die as long as they "remain untouched."

There have been no arrests in the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagolittle villagevandalismchicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago barber gives free haircuts on South Side
Foster father dedicated to giving young men a loving home
Hoffman Estates teen with Down syndrome sings national anthem at Wrigley Field
Teen makes miraculous recovery after risky surgery for rare brain stem growth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young father killed in Hammond road rage shooting
Woman shot, killed a week after aunt fatally struck by CTA train
Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
3 stabbed, 14 others injured at Navy Pier 4th of July festivities
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, isolated morning rain Saturday
Woman charged after leaving 2 boys in hot car
Show More
Elderly woman beaten, robbed in targeted West Side home invasion, police say
Park Forest under mandatory boil order through at least Monday
Motorcyclist killed in Cragin hit-and-run
Teen identified as suspect in Blue Bell licking: Police
Arrest made in stabbing, sex assault of Morgan Park teen: police
More TOP STORIES News