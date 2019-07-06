Muralist rebuilds vandalized altar for Our Lady of Guadalupe in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A muralist from the Little Village neighborhood has rebuilt a vandalized altar for Our Lady of Guadalupe.Neighbors said a man destroyed the long-time shrine to the Virgin Mary located near 24th and Albany on the southwest side in April, breaking multiple candles and relics. The altar sits on the site of a demolished church.Miguel Barron, 24, said he was able to save hundreds of dollars to buy new flowers and candles. He gathered more than 100 candles and about 200 flowers that he said will never die as long as they "remain untouched."There have been no arrests in the case.