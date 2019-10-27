Hundreds show up to honor Cardinal Francis George with new memorial garden

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of people came together in a northern suburb Sunday to honor Cardinal Francis George with a new memorial garden.A public mass was held at Mundelein Seminary's Chapel of Immaculate Conception.Cardinal Blase Cupich led a special blessing in the new OMI memorial garden, which honors Cardinal Francis George's contributions the seminary.George served as chancellor at the seminary from 1997 to 2014."On behalf, I think, of the dozens of priests that Cardinal George ordained, myself being one of them, he has always been and will always be Francis Our Father," said Father John Kartje, rector of the Mundelein Seminary.The new garden on the campus of the University of Saint Mary of the Lake includes a walking path, Stations of the Cross and religious statues.Muriel Gunawardana, who attended the event, called the garden "very beautiful.""It's fitting for him," Gunawardana said.The University of Saint Mary of the Lake serves roughly 1,000 students, with seven schools and institutes devoted to ministry formation.