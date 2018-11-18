RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Parishioner kicked out of South Side church for dressing in drag

Parishioner Antwan Haywood was asked to leave the Powerhouse International Ministries church after the pastor said he asked him to stop dressing like a woman.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Protests were held Sunday at a South Side church after a parishioner was kicked out by the church's pastor for dressing like a woman.

Community members said Antwan Haywood, who dresses in drag, is being discriminated against.

A church statement said that Pastor Antonio Rocquemore, of Powerhouse International Ministries, privately warned Haywood on three occasions that dressing like a woman is against church rules.

"During these private sessions the Pastor utilize love, compassion and thoughtfulness in articulating the church policy. The young man agreed to abide by the policy, but would continuously disregard the Pastor's appeal," the statement said.

Haywood said he is in the process of looking for another church.

About 10 people, who were not church parishioners, quietly protested outside the church holding signs against hate speech.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionchurchlgbtqChicagoMarquette Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Illinois Catholic Church official rips handling of sex abuse cases
Religious leaders dispel myths about organ donation
WATCH: City breaks world record with 300,000 oil lamps for Diwali
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Missing Lyons man found fatally stabbed in trunk of car
Injunction requested after Simeon football team loses to Nazareth
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
Crystal Lake family sues after district seeks to move blind, autistic girl to new school
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Condoleezza Rice downplays report that Cleveland Browns want to interview her as coach
Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old arrested in Alabama
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, but cold still
Show More
Teen driver survives horrific crash in F3 Macau GP
Thanksgiving travel guide for drivers
Man gets light sentence for raping woman as she overdosed
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
More News