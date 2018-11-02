PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

People of all faiths attend Shabbat services in Lombard to honor Pittsburgh victims

People of all faiths worshipped at Shabbat services at synagogues across the Chicago area Friday evening as a display of unity after the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Since last weekend's deadly shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Jewish leaders have been asking members of all faiths to come together tonight to send one clear message: love wins over hate.

"It's so heartwarming to know that they stand with us even in this time of horrific, horrific times," said Diane Roubitchek, temple member.

Friday marks the first Shabbat since the massacre that killed 11 people, including brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal. Their sister is a member of congregation Etz Chaim's in Lombard.

Friday night the congregation took part in a nationwide interfaith service.

After the shooting, the American Jewish Committee spearheaded the effort using the social media campaign #ShowUpForShabbat.

"I am full of gratitude for the outpouring of love and support and the warmth of friendship and people who I didn't know before reaching out and saying we want to be a part of the healing moving forward has been a wonderful experience to see and restored my faith in humanity," said Rabbi Andrea Cosnowsky.
