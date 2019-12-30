Religion & Spirituality

Burbank Manor Presbyterian Church in Burbank closes after 75 years

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Presbyterian church in a southwest suburb is closing its doors after 75 years.

Burbank Manor Presbyterian Church held its final service on Sunday.

The church on South Central Avenue in Burbank has lost membership in recent years.

"We knew this day was coming," said Rev. Matthew Lang. "It's an older congregation, the resources were limited, energy was dwindling."

A different congregation will use the church for now, but the future of the building remains uncertain.
